Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has stated that Bord Bia’s newly released agri-food export figures for 2023 highlight the resilience of Ireland’s livestock sector in the face of global challenges.

Although the overall value of exports was back on 2022, the processors’ group singled out the 2% growth in beef export value as an example of the meat industry’s “robust performance”.

MII maintains that the sheepmeat and pigmeat sectors show the potential for improving in 2024, stating that sheepmeat is going into the year with high levels of carried-over stock and less cost-of-living pressures.

Bord Bia’s 2023 figures put beef exports at €2.7bn and show the value of offal exports rising too.

'Challenging global market'

“In the face of a challenging global market, the Irish meat industry has demonstrated its consistent ability to adapt, resulting in a virtually unchanged export value rate when compared to the previous year,” said MII director Dale Crammond.

“This is despite the fact that throughput was down in 2023. This is a clear vindication of the efforts of the sector in navigating a challenging set of circumstances to continue delivering high-quality products to international markets.”

Crammond stated that the processors' group will focus on delivering high standards and driving growth sustainably in 2024.

“Our commitment to maintaining high standards and driving sustainable growth in the sector remains unwavering and we look forward to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the coming year,” he said.

“Finally, I want to acknowledge the role of our primary producers and suppliers who remain the bedrock of our industry.”

