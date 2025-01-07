400 students attended the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event on Tullamore Farm last year. \ Philip Doyle

Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk series is back for 2025, offering second-level students studying agricultural science the chance to step onto farms across the country in the coming weeks.

This year, the series has expanded with the inclusion of farm safety talks, complementing expert-led discussions on a wide range of agricultural topics.

Students will have the unique opportunity to take their classroom learnings to the farmyard and witness real-world applications of the latest agricultural techniques and practices.

Extra dates and capacities at some of the locations have been added to cater for increased demand.

This year’s series will start off in Co Tipperary on Wednesday, 26 February and conclude on Friday, 14 March at Kildalton Agricultural College in Kilkenny.

Just under 4,000 students took part in these events in 2024.

Launch

This year’s launch took place at Teagasc Grange in Co Meath, which is one of the venues once again for this year’s series.

Agri Aware vice-chairman Jim Mulhall said: “Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk series is a superb initiative, bringing second-level agricultural science students onto farms across the country.

“For some students, this will be their first time on a farm, while for others, it will be an opportunity to take home learnings to their own family farms.

“Most importantly, the series aims to garner a greater understanding of the Leaving Certificate agricultural science curriculum and embed in students the theory they have learned in class and see it in practice on a farm.

“The knowledge of the speakers at each of the events, from the colleges to our patrons, is second to none and will most definitely bring a greater understanding to students of Irish agriculture, food production, and sustainability.

“We look forward to welcoming teachers and students over the course of the three weeks and would like to thank our series partners for their continued support of this initiative.”