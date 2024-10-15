The most significant output price increase in the 12 months to August 2024 was in milk.

In the 12 months to August 2024, the agricultural output price index increased by 18%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This output price rose by 1% when compared with July 2024.

Meanwhile, the agricultural input price index dropped by 6.7% in the 12 months to August 2024.

On a monthly basis, the input price index for August decreased by 0.5% when compared with July 2024.

The most significant output price increases in the 12 months to August 2024 were in milk (+35.5%), potatoes (+16.2%) and sheep (+15.1%), while decreases were recorded in eggs (-3.7%) and poultry (-1.1%).

Input prices

Over the 12 months to August 2024, there were significant reductions in the input prices recorded for electricity (-20.6%), feed (-12.8%) and fertilisers (-9.0%), while plant protection products rose by 4.8%.

The monthly terms of trade grew by 1.5% in August 2024 when compared with the previous month. The annual terms of trade went up by 26.5% when compared with August 2023.