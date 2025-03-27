1 Study the photograph of the farm layout below and answer the questions below:
Answer the questions on farm layout.
a) Identify one way in which the farm in the photograph could become more energy efficient:
Solar panels, Increase the amount of roof lights or sky lights, or reduce the need for artificial lightInstall bio-digesterRain water harvestingInstall a windmill
b) State two ways in which the farmyard is suited to economy of labour:Farmyard is located close to the main houseSheds are situated close to each other. Silage bales/ pit is close to the shed. Sheds are designed for machinery access
c) Suggest two ways to make this farmyard more environmentally sustainable:Create a wildlife pondInstall bird boxesInstall bat boxesHarvest rainwater Install insect hotelsPlant more trees/ hedges around the farmyard to increase biodiversityCreate a wildlife pondSow wild flowers for pollinatorsPit silage instead of bales to reduce plastic wasteAny energy saving measures not mentioned earlier
