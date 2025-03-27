1 Study the photograph of the farm layout below and answer the questions below:

Answer the questions on farm layout.

a) Identify one way in which the farm in the photograph could become more energy efficient:

  • Solar panels,
  • Increase the amount of roof lights or sky lights, or reduce the need for artificial light
  • Install bio-digester
  • Rain water harvesting
  • Install a windmill

    • b) State two ways in which the farmyard is suited to economy of labour:

  • Farmyard is located close to the main house
  • Sheds are situated close to each other.
  • Silage bales/ pit is close to the shed.
  • Sheds are designed for machinery access

    • c) Suggest two ways to make this farmyard more environmentally sustainable:

  • Create a wildlife pond
  • Install bird boxes
  • Install bat boxes
  • Harvest rainwater
  • Install insect hotels
  • Plant more trees/ hedges around the farmyard to increase biodiversity
  • Sow wild flowers for pollinators
  • Pit silage instead of bales to reduce plastic waste
  • Any energy saving measures not mentioned earlier

