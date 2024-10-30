There is a “constant demand” for beef that is sold directly by farmers to the market.

Clive Bright, an organic beef farmer from Sligo who sells his beef directly to consumers, said not only is there a constant demand for his beef, but there is plenty of room in this space for others at present.

“There’s a constant demand. It’s really nice that there is a demand. Loads of other people are doing it as well and there seems to be demand and space for everyone, so far,” he told the Farming for Nature conference. Bright collaborates with a local abattoir to produce 20kg beef boxes.