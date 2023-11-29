Cows coming in for evening milking on the farm of Peter Cagney, Ballingarry, Co Limerick. \ Donal O'Leary

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) has told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is considering carrying out an impact assessment on the economic consequences of the cut to the nitrates derogation on the sector.

Director Conor Mulvihill was extremely critical of the Government for overseeing such a major change in policy without any idea of what the economic impact would be.

He also said that the nitrates fiasco is a case of agriculture being set up to fail because no matter what level of progress is achieved by farmers, there are still no guarantees that even the 220kg N/ha level will be retained.