The Baileys Champion Cow Competition is an annual spotlight on Irish dairy farmers.

Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán have announced the return of the renowned Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition at this year’s Virginia Show on 21 August 2024.

Attending its launch in Dublin recently Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue congratulated the two companies on a long-standing supply chain relationship centered on Baileys ‘hero’ raw ingredient, Irish dairy cream.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 competition, Minister McConalogue said: “Our dairy industry is key to the national and local economy and helps to produce some of Ireland’s most iconic food and drink products that are celebrated and enjoyed all over the world.

It is an industry we are extremely proud of, and this competition marks the skill, care, and attention that our dairy farmers display."

Annual spotlight

Shane Kelly, corporate relations director, Diageo Ireland, said: “The Baileys Champion Cow Competition is an annual spotlight on Irish dairy farmers and the hard work and dedication they put into the breeding excellence of their herds. The Baileys Champion Cow Competition offers an opportunity for this work to be acknowledged on a national scale."

Aoife Murphy, chief ingredients officer at Tirlán, added: “Our suppliers are committed to delivering only the best cream from herds of cows every day to ensure Baileys is enjoyed throughout the world. We are delighted to be a key partner with Diageo in hosting a competition that celebrates the excellence, commitment and ongoing innovation of Irish family farms.”

How to enter

Entry to the Diageo Baileys Cow is open to members of both the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Holstein NI. The competition’s top accolade, Diageo Baileys Champion, comes with a €3,000 cash prize.

The breeders of Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention will receive €1,500 and €800 respectively.

Additionally, the event will feature numerous other categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation, with a total prize fund of €1,550. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category will also offer €1,550, with €750 awarded to the first-place winner.

Breeders are encouraged to submit their entries online here or contact Patrick Gaynor at 087 289 8707.