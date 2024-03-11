Eddie Punch has thrown his hat into the ring for the European elections this summer. \ Philip Doyle

Eddie Punch has thrown his hat into the European Parliament election ring.

The former long-standing general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has announced that he is to stand in the Ireland South constituency in this summer’s poll as an independent candidate.

The Clare native - who farms at Cratloe, between Shannon and Limerick city - was ICSA general secretary for over 25 years. Punch stepped down from his position to run in the election.

Explaining his decision to enter the race, Punch (55) said farmers and small business owners were at “breaking point” because of excessive EU red tape and regulation and his campaign would be based around securing a fairer deal for both groups.

Balanced development

The need for a balanced economic development strategy, which is not Dublin-centred, will also be central plank of Punch’s campaign.

“Never before has the farming community needed strong, committed and knowledgeable representation more than now,” Punch maintained.

“I have seen first-hand the pressure that farmers and small businesses are being put under by more and more red tape and regulation," he said.

"I believe that the EU institutions have lost touch with the impact of their grandiose plans on the people on the ground who are expected to implement them,” the independent candidate added.

“This is not just about farmers, this is about all of the people whose lives and economic well-being is linked to the success of our agri-food sector.

Regional access

"This is about the choice of European consumers to have high-quality nutrition delivered by the family farm model. This is about Ireland’s vital national interests of which our farming sector is a key component,” Punch maintained.

In terms of regional development, Punch said the focus had to shift beyond the M50 and its environs.

“Instead of Dublin Airport expanding, I want to see the right balance between Dublin and the regions and I want to see more access for Shannon, Cork and Farranfore airports,” Punch said.

“This is critical for tourism, for investment, for the development of the cities of Limerick, Cork and Waterford as a balance to Dublin, which is becoming unliveable for many citizens due to housing costs and congestion.”

Lost touch

Punch claimed that the EU had “lost touch” with ordinary citizens and he said the union had to “slow down” and listen to ordinary people on the ground and understand why they are “so frustrated”.

“The nitrates directive, the habitats directive [and] the Nature Restoration Law are but three examples of why our farmers are at breaking point,” he maintained.

“Our farmers and our small businesses are being asked to run faster just to stand still and yet we have top people in the Commission who expect them to deliver with no additional funds," Punch claimed.

"As if this wasn’t enough, the EU then expects EU farmers to compete with imports under deals like the Mercosur agreement, which is not a level playing field.”

Lobbying

Punch maintained that he had the skills and experience to deliver for the Ireland South constituency.

“I have years of experience lobbying for farmers in Brussels and I have negotiated with every EU farm commissioner since Franz Fischler in 2003,” he said.

Punch added that he was very passionate about mental health and disability issues.

“I want to see the EU disability strategy 2021-2030 implemented and strengthened. I want to see the European Parliament take the issue of helping people to live to their fullest potential as a key mission," he said.

“I equally want to see the escalating problem of mental health put centre stage and I want all new policy initiatives and regulations to be seen against the prism of potential stress caused to people on the ground.”