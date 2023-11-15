Over 170 projects have been approved for €396m in EU funding under the LIFE programme, with further investment committed by member states taking the total value of these projects to €722m.

The funding allocation represents a rise of over one quarter on 2022’s spend for climate and environmental projects under the LIFE programme.

A total of 29 nature and biodiversity projects have been funded, with a total backing of almost €211m - €140m of which will be EU funding.

These projects will seek to restore marine and freshwater ecosystems, helping member states achieve the objectives of the EU biodiversity strategy and environmental directives in place across the EU.

Additional funding

The LIFE programme will see €65m of EU funds bolstered by an additional €65m in funding from various EU member states to put climate action and mitigation measures in place.

Another 34 projects will seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve carbon removal in farmland and forestry and boost the sustainability of food systems.

Energy efficiency and renewable energy projects will also be funded under this tranche of funding.

Water use, electrical waste, chemicals, air and noise pollution projects have been targeted with a further €298m in total funds, of which around one third has been pledged by the EU.

An additional €97m in EU funds will back initiatives aimed at bettering the market and regulatory conditions of EU clean energy generation.