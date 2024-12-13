This week on the podcast, news correspondent Rachel Donovan talks to deputy news editor Anne O’Donoghue about a new calf boat which is currently in the offing and the latest on the upcoming Kerry vote, as well as Lakeland Dairies’ bonus for 2024 milk supplies.
News correspondent Noel Bardon discusses his trip to Brussels this week, while news editor Amy Forde chats to Galway farmer Tommy Coneys who woke up to a devastating dog attack on his flock last Sunday morning.
Take a listen below:
SHARING OPTIONS: