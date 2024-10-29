At the launch of the roadshow were health and safety manager with FRS Jim Dockery, FRS training co-ordinator Helena Silke, Minster of State Martin Heydon, ICOS president Edward Carr, ICOS CEO TJ Flanagan and ICOS policy executive Eamon Farrell.

A six-leg farm safety roadshow jointly run by FRS Co-op and the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) will kick off next week to bring free training to farmers at locations around the country.

The events will run for two to three hours and farmers will be provided with skills training and practical information on farm health and safety.

The topics covered will include working with livestock, driving farm vehicles on roads, mental health and grant aid safety upgrades available under Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) III.

The roadshow comes as Health and Safety Authority figures show that the past decade has seen an average of 19 farm fatalities each year.

Minister of State Martin Heydon launched the roadshow on Monday and stated that progress on farm safety is coming as farmers are trying to make a positive difference.

“It’s about being where the farmers are, making sure the conversation is heard - that’s how we make a change,” Minister Heydon, who has responsibility for farm safety, said.

“I look forward to seeing a change in culture. It won’t be a short-term gain. We want to see these numbers go down and stay down and get as low as possible.

“You can’t eliminate risks completely, but you can definitely reduce them and that’s what we continue to do.”

Easy to attend

FRS Co-op’s health and safety manager Jim Dockery stated that the roadshow is looking to garner interest from farmers who do not usually attend meetings or events by making attendance as convenient as possible.

The locations selected by the roadshow are farms, co-op stores and marts.

“It’s a busy time of year for farmers, with cattle going indoors and the evenings getting shorter. It can be challenging to carve out time to go to talks and events,” Dockery said.

The events will cover information and skills over two to three installments at marts, farms and co-op locations. \ Philip Doyle

“That is why this roadshow is a little different. We’re taking safety to farmers. We will run these events on local farms, marts and in co-op yards where farmers go to many times a week with cattle or collecting supplies for the farm.

“Everybody knows someone who has been injured or, worse still, killed in farm accidents. So, it’s very close to most people’s hearts and any of us working in the agri sector realise how important farm safety is.”

The issue of farm safety is one that is close to all farmers, commented ICOS president Edward Carr.

“If we’re to be completely honest with ourselves, we’ve all had close calls on our farms. That is why there is a vital purpose behind these roadshows.

“We hope that these roadshows will serve for the betterment of everybody involved,” he added.

Roadshow schedule

Thursday 7 November at 2pm at Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee, Co Kerry, in association with Kerry Agribusiness.

Friday 8 November at 11am on Tom Short’s farm in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, in association with FRS Farm Services.

Tuesday 12 November at 10.30am at Co-op Superstores on the Clonmel Road in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, in association with Co-op Superstores.

Thursday 14 November at 10.30am at Tirlán CountryLife in Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, in association with Tirlán CountryLife.

Friday 15 November at 11am in Kilconnell, Co Galway, in association with Arrabawn.

Saturday 16 November at 10.30am at Aurivo in Carrowntobber Oughter, Balla, Co Mayo, in association with Aurivo Livestock Marts.

Those wishing to attend can find out more and register to attend here.