A farmer from Co Kildare has been named as having secured a €526,784 settlement with Revenue after an audit found him to have under-declared income tax.

The settlement is the third-largest listed in Revenue’s list of tax defaulters for the last three months of 2023.

Revenue Commissioners accepted the settlement of farmer Martin Byrne of Beech Avenue, Kilberry, Athy, Co Kildare.

The settlement breakdown consists of €397,076 in tax, €66,176 in interest and €63,532 in penalties.

Some seven other farmers and an agricultural contractor were listed as among those found to have defaulted on taxes in the last three months of 2023.

Fined

All were fined for failing to lodge income tax returns and the combined fines total €15,000.

Agricultural contractor and owner of a plant hire business Norman Kingston of Castletown, Fortal, Birr, Co Offaly, was fined €5,000 – the largest fine imposed on any farmer or contractor.

The next-largest fine for this group was the €2,500 imposed on farmer Padriac Naughton of Carrowsteelaun, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Fines of €1,250 were imposed on:

Farmer Michael Connolly of Riverside, Garr Bridge, Rhode, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Farmer Cathal M Ennis of Edendale Quill, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath.

Farmer Con Power of Derrypatrick House, Summerhill, Co Meath.

Farmer/wind energy employed John Duffy of Coolcronan House, Coolcronan, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Farmer Vincent Healy of Townalough, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Farmer/subcontractor Patrick Healy from Gortmellia, Barnatra, Ballina, Co Mayo.

