The land market was on fire in Co Meath last year with very fine properties put up for sale and fetching top prices. Land prices rose to average €17,669/ac.

We examined 97 farms of all types with a total of 4,293ac. We sought selling prices for land suited for general grazing and silage, or tillage.

For farms sold by year-end, prices ranged from €5,862/ac to €31,299/ac. There was a long list of farms that sold for high prices. Coonan Property sold a 139ac non-residential farm at Ballymore, Ratoath for over €3.7m or €26,870/ac. The buyer had business interests.

The same firm sold the 102.4ac Crann Mór farm at Ashbourne, after auction, with the price understood to be €2.3m or €22,460/ac. There was no house but the farm had a very good cattle yard.

Raymond Potterton had some fantastic sales. They got €2.2m or €21,568/ac for a 102ac non-residential farm at Dunderry, Navan. At Dargle House, Kilcarn, they secured €795,000 for 25.4ac with an old farmhouse. And at Meadstown, Dunderry, they got €3.8m or €18,446/ac at auction for 206ac non-residential. €2.25m was the price achieved for 139ac non-residential at Vessington, Athboy, equal to €16,187/ac.

There were plenty of other good sales: Robert B Daly Auctioneers, Sherry Fitzgerald Sherry, JP&M Doyle and Smith Harrington sold choice holdings by private treaty at between €22,000/ac to €25,000/ac. REA Thomas Potterton got €144,000/ac for land outside Trim – we excluded this from our calculations as half was zoned for development. And Keenan Auctioneers sold solid, non-residential holdings at €13,000/ac and €14,000/ac.

Demand for land is strong right across Meath. Prices are the best in the south of the county and near the bigger towns.

Vital statistics

Average*: €17,669/ac

% change on 2023: +23%

Acres offered: 4,293

Total number of farms: 97

Price range: €5,862/ac to €31,299/ac

Most active buyers:

Weighted average: €18,889

*Number of transactions: 35