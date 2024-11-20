A court case which centres on hundreds of dead calves will be heard by a Judge in Limerick in the new year.
At Kilmallock District Court on Tuesday, Judge Patricia Harney adjourned the case taken by the Department of Agriculture against Seamus Looby of Raheen, Garryspillane, Co Limerick until 21 January 2025.
Mr Looby faces charges of over 350 alleged animal cruelty offences relating to dead calves. Mr Looby was present in court on Tuesday. No evidence was heard in court in relation to the alleged offences which occurred on dates unknown between 8 March 2022 and 8 September 2022.
