The incident took place on Tuesday evening. / Donal O'Leary

Investigations are ongoing into a farm incident in Co Leitrim believed to have led the death of a male in his 60s.

The incident occurred in the Mohill area on Tuesday between 3.30pm and 8pm.

The man's body was subsequently removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for the purposes of conducting a post mortem examination.

Both an Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they are investigating the farm incident.

A spokesperson for the HSA stated that no further information is available at this time.