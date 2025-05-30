Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae TD has welcomed the publication of the horticulture education review’s report.

The minister stated that the report lays out “clear actions” that the horticulture sector needs to make to “enhance its attractiveness as a future career choice”.

“The launch of this report demonstrates that real and incremental progress is being achieved in the implementation of our national strategy for horticulture,” Minister Healy-Rae said.

“The recommendation to establish a new higher education leadership group that will input into the curriculum content and co-ordinate advocacy campaigns will be key to inspiring the next generation of horticulturists into this important and dynamic sector.

Global horizon

“I particularly welcome the focus on a ‘global horizon’ ensuring that our future graduates at all levels will have the required knowledge and skills to further advance sustainable practices and drive continued innovation in the sector.

“The future is bright for this important sector, and I am confident that we will attract the brightest and the best minds to advance its growth and sustainability ambitions.”