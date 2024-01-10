The UCD Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Virtual Summer School 2020 will take place on Thursday, 4 June at 12pm.

A new course on sustainable food systems will be available at UCD from September 2024.

The Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sustainable Food Systems is a four-year Level 8 programme and the course is now available for students to apply through Central Applications Office (CAO) under the code DN261.

The programme will provide students with an understanding of the entire food chain, from on-farm production to human consumption, and the scientific principles and policies underpinning it.

It will explore the complex challenge of sustainable food production to meet the nutritional requirements of a growing world population while protecting the planet’s limited natural resources.

Skills to analyse and evaluate sustainable food systems will be developed through engagement with lectures, guest lectures, peers, and an industry-based internship, enabling graduates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to practical real-world industry setting.

