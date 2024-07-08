New partnership aims to promote women in the agri-food sector. \ Michael McLaughlin

Alltech and Meat Business Women have agreed a new two-year partnership, with both working together to develop and empower team members through access to masterclasses and mentoring development resources.

They will also collaborate to attract new talent into the agri-food sector.

As a strategic partner, Alltech will provide expertise and input into the group’s strategic direction and support its wider mission of raising the profile of women in the meat industry.

Meat Business Women is the United Nations’ recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in this male-dominated industry.

Alltech is a global leader that delivers more sustainable solutions for agriculture.

The organisations will also collaborate on two regional 'community connect' events, which will facilitate networking opportunities for professionals working across the entire agri-food supply chain.

These networking events will both take place at Alltech offices: one in Stamford, UK, on Thursday 11 July 2024, and one in Dunboyne, Ireland, on Thursday 5 September 2024.

Alltech’s chief culture officer Orla McAleer will speak at both events and will be joined in Stamford by Dr Jules Taylor-Pickard, global technical director at Alltech, and in Dunboyne by Tara McCarthy, Alltech’s global vice-president of ESG.

They will speak about pivotal moments from their career journeys and share more about why the two organisations are working together.

Empowerment

“We are thrilled to partner with Meat Business Women to champion gender diversity and inclusion within the agri-food sector.

"By empowering women through access to invaluable resources and networking opportunities, we are not only fostering individual growth but also driving positive change across the industry,” said McAleer.

“Alltech believes that inclusion cultivates creativity, drives innovation and is essential to the company’s purpose of working together for a planet of plenty.

"In 2019, Alltech selected gender equality as one of the nine United Nations' sustainable development goals to which the company is committed to advancing.”

Partnerships director at Meat Business Women Harriet Wilson said the organisation looks forward to working closely with Alltech.

“We know that networking is a crucial skill for women to develop, so we’re delighted that Alltech has generously agreed to support us with these two events across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, so that even more of our community can come together, learn, connect and develop their careers.”