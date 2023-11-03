On this week’s News Podcast, we hear of the calf stakeholder forum’s discussions on introducing new age and weight requirements for selling calves.
We hear of Met Éireann’s rainfall data for October and tillage farmers’ calls for payments as thousands of acres of crops remain unharvested in fields.
Also discussed is the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal IFA presidential debate, a €10m High Court case involving former Dairymaster CEO Edmund Harty and signs of an uptick in global dairy markets.
Listen now to hear the latest news hitting the Irish Farmers Journal’s headlines.
