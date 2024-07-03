The National Dairy Council said that the findings highlight room for improvement in the diets of Irish teenagers.

While 98% of teenagers are consuming dairy, a new survey has found that only 4% are meeting the suggested guideline of five servings a day.

The Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance (IUNA) has revealed worryingly low intakes of dairy as a survey was carried out on 428 teenagers aged 13 to 18.

A sub-study was commissioned by the National Dairy Council (NDC) to further explore the contribution of the milk, yogurt and cheese food group to the nutritional quality of Irish teenagers’ diets.

The survey found that 98% of Irish adolescents consume dairy, but only 4% are meeting the recommendations set out by the Department of Health’s dietary guidelines.

Teenagers were found to consume just under two servings of dairy per day. However, the guidelines suggest five daily servings from the milk, yogurt and cheese food group for those aged nine to 18 years, due to higher calcium requirements during the teenage years.

More than half of those surveyed were found to have inadequate intakes of calcium, with 94% having inadequate vitamin D intake.

Dairy consumption was closely correlated with the intake of several important nutrients and higher consumers of dairy were found to have an overall higher diet quality, compared with low consumers.

Dairy intake was identified as a major contributor to protein, fat, vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, zinc and phosphorous intakes.

No differences in body weight were observed between higher and lower consumers of dairy.

The survey found that intakes of fruit and vegetables were also low.

Top-shelf foods, such as biscuits, cakes and pastries and sugars, confectionery, preserves and savoury snacks, accounted for 21% of calorie intake.

Overall, the NDC said that these findings highlight room for improvement in the diets of Irish teenagers and a need to make healthier options more convenient and appealing.

The versatility of dairy foods makes it easier to include them in different meals or snacks across the day, it added.