The agricultural output price index for February 2024 rose by 2.3% on a monthly basis when compared with January 2024, according to the latest Central Statistic Office (CSO) figures.

The agricultural input index for February 2024 increased marginally by 0.2% when compared with January 2024.

The data also shows that in the 12 months to February 2024, the agricultural input price index dropped by 15.1%, while the agricultural output price index was down by 7.6% over the same period.

Increases

The most significant output price decreases in the 12 months to February 2024 were in cereals (-31.6%), milk (-16.6%), and poultry (-3.5%), while increases were recorded in potatoes (+75.5%), sheep (+18.4%) and vegetables (+13.1%).

Over the 12 months to February 2024, there were significant reductions in the input prices recorded for fertiliser, which were back 45% overall.

Feed prices were back almost 15% and energy costs back just under 5%.

The monthly terms of trade increased by 2.1% in February 2024 when compared with the previous month, while, on an annual basis, it was up 8.8% when compared with February 2023.