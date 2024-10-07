Swyft Energy said the electricity storage will be beneficial during winter, when sheds must be lit up to house Michael O’Leary’s Aberdeen Angus cattle. / Phillip Doyle

Ryanair CEO has called for State grants for solar panels to be fast-tracked to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

Michael O’Leary made the call after investing over €140,000 to install solar panels and batteries at his 2,000-acre Gigginstown estate outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The 231-panel Swyft Energy system will be capable of generating up to 100,000kWh of electricity a year.

The 63-year-old said grants should be more readily available for farmers to make the green transformation.

“Government grants are critical, particularly for smaller farmers,” he said.

“We’ve had to wait several months after installation to receive the grant. I can afford to do that, but I think the Government needs to do more to fast-forward that for smaller farmers, which I think would convert a lot more to solar.

“The grant should be delivered at the time of installation.”

Financially viable

O’Leary said the combined savings amount to over €3,000 a month since the project was completed in June. The entire system will have fully paid for itself in just over five years.

He added he was dismissive about solar power until he realised the technology had advanced to a point which makes it financially viable.

“We’re here in north Westmeath, it’s not the Costa del Sol, and yet we are generating remarkable amounts of power.

“During the summer months, I am generating 70% of the electricity we consume here across the farm and house and exporting around 30% of it back into the grid, so the numbers are compelling.”

Ryanair’s carbon footprint

While he expects accusations that the investment is negligible in the face of Ryanair’s carbon footprint, he countered that aviation accounts for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions and the Dublin-headquartered airline is investing €30bn in greener, quieter Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, due to arrive in 2027.

“The aircraft we fly today burn about 40% less fuel than fuel our aircraft burned 15 years ago.

“The technology in aviation, a bit like solar, is transformative.”

Energy self sufficient

Swyft Energy said the installation has seen the Gigginstown farm become energy self-sufficient between 7am-11pm from late spring to early autumn.

Company co-founder, Adrian Casey said the electricity storage will be beneficial during winter, when sheds must be lit up to house the O’Learys’ Aberdeen Angus cattle.

“The batteries can now be night-cycled, meaning they can be charged at night when demand on the national grid is low and electricity rates are cheaper, and discharged in the morning when demand is higher,” he said.

“Since installation, the system has exported 8,000kWh of green electricity, equivalent to roughly €1,500 in savings applied as a credit on their bill.”