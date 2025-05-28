The risk of flash floods increases the caution needed around fertiliser application, a Teagasc adviser has said . \ Odhran Ducie

Farmers must take care over the summer months to consider the soil moisture status of their land if planning to spread fertiliser or slurry to minimise the risk of losing nutrients to waterways, Teagasc warned farmers at an IFA farm walk in Athboy, Co Meath, last week.

Met Éireann’s latest farming forecast reported that parts of the country still had soil moisture deficits above 30mm on Tuesday, but these deficits were expected to reduce due to forecast rainfall in the days ahead and soils in the north-west are to become waterlogged.

Signpost climate adviser Méabh O’Hagan called on farmers to be “very mindful” of soil moisture deficits when planning the timing of fertiliser application over the “critical” summer period for water quality.

“When we have a soil moisture deficit or we are in drought conditions, because the grass growth isn’t strong, the risk of nutrient loss from fertiliser is significantly higher,” O’Hagan commented.

“We need to make sure we have good conditions for growing grass before we spread fertiliser.

“Buffer zones is another very important thing to consider, especially if we are having flash rainfall.

“Just being mindful of where our waterbodies – not just rivers, but ditches, drains and anything that can convey water – are located and making sure we are staying well back.”