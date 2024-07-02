Heifers belonging to Paul Boland similar to those that were stolen.

Three Angus heifers have been stolen from a Co Clare farmer.

Paul Boland said the animals were taken from a shed at Coolreagh, Bodyke, Co Clare, on Monday 24 June.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Boland said there had been 10 heifers in the shed, but he had moved seven of those on the Sunday.

On the morning of 24 June, Boland fed the three remaining heifers and closed all gates.

He then attended Spancil Hill Horse Fair, which he does every year.

When he came back on Tuesday morning, the gates were all open and the heifers were gone.

Boland said he believes that 24 June was chosen because there were a lot of trailers on the road due to the horse fair and that it may have been known he was away for the day.

The theft has been reported to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí, which can be done on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.