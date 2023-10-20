The 15.7ac at Scarnagh has dual road frontage and is very well located.

Two small holdings are coming up for online auction in counties Wexford and Wicklow from auctioneers Quinn Property.

One is guided at €6,000/ac to €7,000/ac - and the other at twice that.

First up is 15.7ac at Scarnagh, near Coolgreany in Co Wexford. The property is in a convenient location - 4km from Arklow, 2km from Coolgraney, 5km from Castletown and the coast, while Gorey is 10km away.

A highlight of this land is that it has road frontage on two sides, on two roads.

On one side, it fronts on to the old N11. On the opposite side, it fronts on to a local road.

The land is of good quality and is currently in grass.

The property will be offered in lots. Lot 1 is c8.327ac, laid out in two fields, currently in grass with access and frontage on to a local road.

Lot 2 is c7.370ac, laid out in three fields and currently in grass. This lot has c150m of frontage on to the old N11. Lot 3 is the entire.

This property goes for auction on 10 November at noon. The guide price is €12,000/ac.

Wicklow holding

The second holding is 21ac at Raheenteigue, near Tinahely in Co Wicklow.

This land lies off the L7208 - beside Tinahely soccer club and very close to the Wicklow-Carlow border. It is accessed by a laneway from the road.

The 21ac at Raheenteigue, Tinahely, is in grass.

The land is 1.3km from Crossbridge, 4km from Tinahely and 8km from Hacketstown. It is 12km north of Tinahely and 15km south of Baltinglass. Carlow town lies 27km west, while Dublin is 70km north.

The land is approached via a short laneway, is laid out in one division and is currently in grass. The land has a natural water supply.

This holding goes for online auction on 17 November at noon. The guide price for this ground is €6,000/ac to €7,000/ac.