Vintage tractors, butter churning and old-time farming demonstrations will take centre stage at the eighth annual Kiltulla and District Vintage Show in Co Galway.

Taking place on the May bank holiday weekend, the two-day extravaganza will also feature vintage cars, trucks, motorbikes and a display of steam engines.

Live threshing, a saw bench and wood-cutting will also be on display on the day.

The weekend will kick off with the ever-popular auto jumble, running on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May, with the main show on Sunday in Kiltullagh, Athenry.

There will also be live music, a dedicated children’s entertainment field, and a wide variety of food and trade stalls on the day.

Railway exhibition

New for 2025, the club will present the Loughrea and Attymon Railway Exhibition, marking 50 years since the closure of the branch line and commemorating its 85-year history.

In partnership with Dunsandle Railway Station, the display will feature over 120 rare photographs, archival newspaper reports, and personal railway stories, capturing the spirit and legacy of the local railway.

Opened on 1 December 1890, and officially closed on 3 November 1975, the Loughrea and Attymon Railway served as a nine-mile lifeline connecting rural Galway to the national rail network.

Despite its importance, the line faced ongoing threats of closure, largely due to growing competition from buses and lorries. During World War II, the rail service was reduced from four trains per day to two. In 1947, snowfall was so severe that services were suspended entirely and did not resume until June of that year.