The Department of Agriculture has continued to blame IT issues for the delay in applications being processed.

The Department of Agriculture has released figures regarding the approval of TAMS 3 applications, with just over 20% of applications now having received approval.

Of the 8,203 applications received in tranche one of the scheme, 1,761 applications have received approval and can commence with purchasing or construction.

A further 323 applications (4%) have been rejected, with 166 applications (2%) withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) has proved the most popular, with 2,494 applications received, with just 100 of these (4%) having received approval so far. This is despite priority approval being given to farmers who urgently required facilities from an animal’s welfare or environmental reasons.

The new Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) has also proven popular, with 2,050 applications received. Of these, 618 (30%) have received approval.

Pig and poultry

The Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPCIS) has expectedly seen the lowest number of applications at 49, but has seen a high percentage of approvals granted at 48% (24 applications), with the scheme being the only one where no applications have been rejected or withdrawn.

The Department had announced in December that mobile items (such as LESS equipment) would be processed more rapidly due to the reduced workload associated with these applications, with 335 of the 551 applications for LESS equipment approved (60%).

A source from the Department stated that IT issues were to blame for the delay in applications being approved.