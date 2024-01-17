The Department of Agriculture’s application system for submission of Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) tranche II plans will reopen in the coming weeks, to accept plans which could not be submitted due to ‘system issues’. The Department circulated correspondence to approved planners on Tuesday, informing them of the situation and also seeking a list of cases concerned.

The circular stated: “In order to ensure we have recorded all relevant cases where an application could not be submitted due to technical issues, please forward your complete list of cases to ACRESTranche2@agriculture.gov.ie by 5.30pm on Friday, 19 January 2024”. The Department added that only cases brought to the attention of the ACRES section on or before the ACRES tranche II closing date of 5.30pm on 13 December 2023 will be facilitated under the application process. Only cases which have been detailed to the Department by email and which contain a ‘screenshot’ prior to the closing date will be accepted.

The Department also advised that once it receives a list from advisers, it will cross-reference it with records held by the ACRES section to ensure all qualifying applications are facilitated.