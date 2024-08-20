There are 1,900 hectares that will be eligible to apply immediately for the first instalment of the scheme.

Minister of State for land use Pippa Hackett has announced the opening of the Climate Action Performance Payment (CAPP) Scheme for ash dieback.

Those landowners who have already received a payment for replanting their ash plantation may now apply for the first instalment of this additional payment through an online portal.

The CAPP Scheme is part of the ash dieback action plan, which includes an overall financial package of up to €237m for forest owners affected by ash dieback disease.

This payment, totalling €5,000 per hectare, will be paid in three instalments and will be made directly to the forest owner.

Site clearance

Minister Hackett encouraged those ash forest owners who have not yet applied for a reconstitution scheme for ash dieback to do so, as only on completion of site clearance and replanting will they become eligible to apply for this new CAPP.

She pointed out that the rates for site clearance have doubled under the new forestry programme and that attractive replanting rates are available under the new Reconstitution for Ash Dieback Scheme 2023-2027.

Eligible

“Clearing and reestablishing these plantations will deliver for carbon sequestration, by replacing dead sites with vibrant, healthy ones, and for farm family incomes through the €5,000 per hectare Climate Action Performance Payment," Minister Hackett said.

“With the portal now open, I would encourage all eligible forest owners to apply online for the Climate Action Performance Payment so that they receive their first instalment before the end of the year,” she outlined.

There are 1,900ha that will be eligible immediately for the first instalment of the CAPP. This creates a potential payment of €4.75m to landowners before the end of the year.