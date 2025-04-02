Auctioneers specialising in the transfer of entitlements are urging farmers to avoid the risk of losing entitlements by ensuring all entitlements on hand will be activated in 2025.

In excess of 19,000 entitlements were possibly surrendered to the national reserve in 2024, over 2,000 more entitlements than were awarded from the reserve.

Reports from some auctioneers point to the trading of entitlements possibly running slightly behind 2024, with the fine weather said to be slowing activity in recent weeks.

Leasing of entitlements remains the dominant transfer type. Low-value entitlements with a value around the €121.50 to €130 mark are trading anywhere from 30% to 40% of the value reverting to the owner, with the percentage rising in line with the value of the entitlement.

Higher-value entitlements in excess of €250 in value are trading for up to 55% to 60% of the value recouped by the owner.

Another year’s amnesty on the clawback of entitlements sold without lands is encouraging steady sales.

Low-value entitlements are trading anywhere from 2.2 to 2.4 times their value, on average, to twice to 2.2 times their value for higher-value entitlements.

The deadline for transferring entitlements is 15 May 2025.