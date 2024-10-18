Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Farm Safety pictured earlier this year launching the Farm Safety Measure.

The deadline to avail of grant aid under the 2024 National Farm Safety Measure is approaching fast on 1 November 2024. Under the measure famers can avail of a financial contribution covering 60% of the cost of power take off shaft covers subject to a maximum cost of €100 excluding VAT.

For example if a cover costs €100 excluding VAT then €60 can be recouped from grant aid. It should be highlighted that it is only the cover that is grant aided and not the actual PTO shaft. Grant aid is payable on a maximum of four PTO shaft covers per applicant.

To avail of the funding farmers must first submit an expression of interest before submitting a claim for payment. Applicants do not need to wait for approval before purchasing – once an expression of interest is submitted then applicants are permitted to purchase covers.

Farmers who applied for grant aid under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023 are also eligible for this measure.

Questions and answers

Some commonly asked questions are addressed below by the Department of Agriculture.

Q. What are the criteria to qualify?

A. Participants that have submitted a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in 2024 are eligible to apply. To qualify for payment for PTO shaft covers, the PTO must be fitted to a PTO-powered agricultural implement under the participant’s control. Participants must submit an expression of interest no later than Friday 1 November 2024.

Q. How do I know if I am accepted into the Measure?

A. Once your National Farm Safety Measure 2024 expression of interest is submitted online, the status immediately updates to “submitted” which means you are accepted into the Measure. Please note that a letter of acceptance into the measure does not issue.

Q. Can I purchase a PTO shaft cover before submitting an expression of interest?

A. No. Only PTO shaft covers invoiced and paid for on or after the date of submission of an expression of interest are eligible for consideration under the Scheme.

Q. Can I purchase a new PTO shaft and PTO shaft cover?

A. Yes, however, only the PTO shaft cover is eligible for grant aid. The receipt must show the costs of the PTO shaft and the PTO shaft cover separately.

Q. When will payments issue?

A. Payments will be made for all eligible investments once the claim has been processed

Q. How will in know if a PTO shaft cover is of the correct standard?

A. Only PTO shaft covers which meet the requirements of the European Standard EN 12965:2019 are eligible for payment under this Measure. The CE mark must be clearly visible on the PTO shaft cover and reference to EN 12965:2019 should be contained in the EU Declaration of Conformity for the product.

The following information that must by law be marked legibly and indelibly on the PTO shaft cover:

• CE marking

• Name and full address of the manufacturer [and authorised representative if applicable]

• Designation of series or type

• Year of construction

• Indication as to which end of the drive shaft is to be linked to the tractor