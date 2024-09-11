The Waters of Life Integrated Project has a total budget of €20m. This is to be shared across all areas of improving water quality in the six catchments.

A new pilot agri-environment scheme in Co Clare will have some similar elements to ACRES, but “more control” its organisers have said.

John Kelly of Waters of Life said farmers in the Graney catchment understand it is not ACRES.

“The fact that we are smaller, we are dealing with a specific group of farmers, we have a lot more control over what we can achieve and what we can do,” he said. Kelly added that Waters of Life will be working with the ACRES Co-operation team in the area and that good work is being done under ACRES.