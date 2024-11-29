Exports of slurry must be recorded online by 31 December 2024.

Nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements for the period January through to October are now available online.

The Department of Agriculture issued correspondence to farm advisory system (FAS) advisers this week notifying them that N and P statements have now gone live.

The facility is an important resource for farmers in ensuring they remain within nitrates limits.

The portal is also the avenue by which farmers must record the import and export of organic fertilisers.

It should be noted that the record of N and P produced by grazing animals only takes account of bovines. Farmers therefore must calculate the volume of N and P produced by livestock such as sheep, equines and poultry themselves.

Table 1 details excretion rates for livestock other than bovines.

Deadline dates

The final date for submission of Record 4 and 5 forms in respect of 2024 is 31 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the last date for all farmers to declare an export of organic nutrients for 2024 online is 11.59pm on 31 December 2024.

The final date for all importers to verify such movements is 11.59pm on 14 January 2025.