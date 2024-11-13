There are two important deadlines falling due this week. Mandatory training under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme must be completed by 15 November 2024. Failure to compete this training will result in farmers being removed from the scheme and recoupment of monies received. The Department’s helpdesk can be contacted on 057-8674422 for anyone experiencing difficulties.
The 15 November 2024 is also the deadline for tranche I farmers in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme, with an approved Conservation of Rare Breed action to submit a declaration of numbers for the 2023 scheme year. These figures will form part of the 2024 scheme year ACRES payment and advance payments cannot be progressed until completed.
