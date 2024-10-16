Processing of applications for tranche 3 of TAMS III has been ongoing, with official Department of Ag figures showing 2,873 of the 3,799 applications have been approved to date (75.6%). Just 612 applications (16.1%) of applications remain to be processed.
Similar to previous tranches, schemes with little or no supporting documentation (planning permission, farm yard sketches etc.) have ranked the highest regarding approval rates. The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) and the LESS (Low Emissions Slurry Spreading) scheme have approval rate of 84.4% and 81.3% respectively. These two schemes are dominated by machinery related investments, making processing of applications easier in many cases.
