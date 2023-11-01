Saudi Arabia – government buys wheat

GFSA – an agency of the Saudi Arabia government - has purchased 1.2m tonnes of domestically produced wheat in marketing year 2022/23, double earlier estimates because of high prices being paid.

USA – milk production down

USDA reports that US milk production for the quarter ending September 2023 was 56.1bn pounds (24.7bn litres), 0.7% lower than the same quarter in 2022.

Australia – levy organisation review

Australia’s farmer and processor levy payers have been invited to make their views known on the performance of Meat and Livestock Australia, the red meat industry levy organisation since 2020.

Argentina – offal exports to China

Agreement is expected to be concluded in the coming week for Argentina to export offals and byproducts to China to come into effect in quarter 1 2024 (World beef Report).