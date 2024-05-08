Australia – renewable energy

Meat and Livestock Australia reports that 58% of beef farmers are generating or producing renewable energy on their farms.

Germany – kebab price crisis

A political party in Germany has proposed a price cap for doner kebabs, with their cost now €10 each compared with €4 two years ago.

USA – maize behind schedule

USDA reports that maize planting has reached 36% by the start of this week, which is below the 39% that was expected at this stage.

Brazil – floods impact

In addition to the loss of human life, floods in Brazil have stopped production at 10 pig and poultry processing factories, with resumption taking up to 30 days (Brazil Animal Protein Association).