Russia - wheat forecast revised down

Following weekend frosts, Russia’s wheat forecast for 2024 has been revised down by 5m tonnes to 86m tonnes.

China – pork suppliers

In Q1, Brazil became the top supplier of pigmeat to China with 70,000 tonnes, replacing Spain which supplied 67,000t.

Canada – gene editing of animal feed

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency final guidance on feeds derived from gene-edited plants will be treated with the same regulatory approach as those conventionally bred.

Argentina – sugar exports

Argentina’s sugar exports for marketing year 2024/25 are forecast at 625,000 tonnes, the largest in the past 15 years due to larger than expected production and stocks carried from the previous marketing year.