Australia – growth forecast
The Australian government’s latest agricultural overview forecasts a $2bn (€1.25bn) increase in value of agricultural production for 2024-25.
Zimbabwe – maize crop collapses
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that Zimbabwe will have to import approximately 1m tonnes of maize in marketing year 2024/25 to replace the 60% drop in production caused by El Nino drought.
USA – dairy price falls
The price paid by consumers in the US for dairy and related products fell by 1% in the year ended May 2024 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics).
China – pig price bounce
China’s live pig price has increased to CNY18.82/kg (€2.42/kg) at 11 June, a strong 23.9% increase month on month.
