Australia – growth forecast

The Australian government’s latest agricultural overview forecasts a $2bn (€1.25bn) increase in value of agricultural production for 2024-25.

Zimbabwe – maize crop collapses

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that Zimbabwe will have to import approximately 1m tonnes of maize in marketing year 2024/25 to replace the 60% drop in production caused by El Nino drought.

USA – dairy price falls

The price paid by consumers in the US for dairy and related products fell by 1% in the year ended May 2024 (US Bureau of Labor Statistics).

China – pig price bounce

China’s live pig price has increased to CNY18.82/kg (€2.42/kg) at 11 June, a strong 23.9% increase month on month.