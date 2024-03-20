Wales Farmer levy increase

The levy paid by farmers will increase by 4.2% from 1 April to £4.94 (€5.81) for cattle, £1.20 (€2.13) for pigs and £0.72 (€0.85) for sheep processed in Welsh factories.

Ukraine – Port attacks

Russian attacks on port infrastructure at both Odesa and Mykolaiv recently have increased fears of disruption to grain exports from Ukraine.

Argentina – Weather pattern

The El Nino weather pattern is forecast to impact between February and April, with greater frequency and intensity of weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and droughts.

Australia – Opposition to rebates

In a Senate Select Committee, the National Farmers Federation have accused supermarkets of gouging growers by deducting a 2.5% to 5% rebate on payments to suppliers.