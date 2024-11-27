Nigeria - six new JBS factories

JBS signed a $2.5bn (€2.37bn) five-year deal with the Nigerian government to construct six factories and work to increase local meat production.

Ghana - cocoa prices up

Cocoa prices have risen by 50% in the past month, as there are renewed fears about production of the key chocolate ingredient in Africa.

United States- concern over deportations

Farm industry groups are worried about president-elect Trump’s promise of mass deportations of illegal immigrants, which could significantly reduce the availability of seasonal labour.

China - dairy revenue falls

Revenue at China’s top three dairy companies fell 13% in the first half of 2024, with an industry analyst at S&P declaring that the Chinese dairy boom is drawing to a close.