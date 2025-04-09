Denmark – Arla co-op merger announced

Arla Foods and DMK have announced their intention to merge, creating Europe’s largest dairy co-op with 12,000-plus milk suppliers and revenue of €19bn.

Dominican Republic – wheat consumption up

The United States Department of Agriculture is forecasting that wheat consumption in the Dominican Republic for marketing year 2025/2026 will increase by 2% to 520,000 tonnes.

South Korea – beef production declines

South Korea is forecast to produce 358,000 tonnes of beef in 2025, a 3% decline compared with 2024 due to falling cattle numbers (USDA).

Brazil – beef exports increase

Brazil exported 248,000 tonnes of beef last month, which was over 30% more than in March last year and 13% more than February (Pecuaria).