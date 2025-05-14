China is an important market for Uruguay's beef exports and links between the countries have been strengthened with Uruguay opening a consulate general in Hong Kong.

India – record wheat production

USDA forecasts India’s wheat production at a record 117m tonnes for marketing year 2025/26, 3% higher than last year and 7% higher than the five-year average.

USA – cattle kill down

USDA estimates that last week’s cattle kill was 559,000 head, 57,000 less than in the same week last year.

China – dairy profits fall

Turnover at dairy processor Yili fell by over 8% in 2024 to the equivalent of €14.4bn, the first annual decline since the company was established in 1996. Profits were down 20% to €1bn (DCA).

Uruguay - China links

Uruguay has opened a consulate general in Hong Kong as part of strengthening relations with China (WBR).