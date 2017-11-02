Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
NI September milk supply up 5.5% on 2016
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

NI September milk supply up 5.5% on 2016

By on
Northern Ireland's milk production remained strong in September, according to the latest official statistics published this Thursday by DAERA.
Northern Ireland's milk production remained strong in September, according to the latest official statistics published this Thursday by DAERA.

NI farmers produced 160m litres of milk in September, 5.5% more than in 2016. This continues the increased supply observed since July, with production now in line with the 2015 surge that followed the abolition of quotas.

From January to September NI milk supply totalled 1.76bn litres, 2.8% more than during the first nine months of last year.

The average farmgate price paid to farmers (including retrospective bonuses) was 31.02p/l, nearly 10% higher than in September 2016. Since the start of the year, the average NI milk price has been 8.8% higher than in 2016.

Read more

Storms hit October milk prices by €20m

Dairy markets: butter continues its retreat as milk supply grows

More in Dairy
Member
Dairy management: choose debt repayment level carefully
Management
Dairy management: choose debt repayment level carefully
By Aidan Brennan on 02 November 2017
Member
Mart manager comment: David White, Castleisland Mart
Markets
Mart manager comment: David White, Castleisland Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 November 2017
Member
Dairy markets: butter continues its retreat as milk supply grows
Markets
Dairy markets: butter continues its retreat as milk supply grows
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Arla holds November milk price
Video
Arla holds November milk price
By Odile Evans on 25 October 2017
Member
Aurivo and Lakeland to offer fixed milk price schemes
News
Aurivo and Lakeland to offer fixed milk price schemes
By Amy Forde on 28 October 2017
Member
Dairy markets: butter continues its retreat as milk supply grows
Markets
Dairy markets: butter continues its retreat as milk supply grows
By Lorcan Allen on 01 November 2017
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
dairy cattle
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
View ad
20 PBR HO/FR Incalf Heifers
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
View ad
Incalf heifers
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...
View ad
turnovercrates
new hydraulic turnover cattle crates from 7,000 call joe 0872517061 laois/kild...
View ad

Place ad