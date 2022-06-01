The chaos at Dublin Airport is now making international headlines. While the Daily Express tried to make it a “Brexit dividend” story, leading with “Meanwhile in EU...”, most outlets chimed with the sentiment of Taoiseach Micheál Martin. He said: “The answer lies within human resource management within DAA (formerly the Dublin Airport Authority) and planning within the organisation also.”

That’s pretty damning, and might cause people to speculate about the future of the DAA CEO. In fact, the DAA CEO, Dalton Philips, is stepping down. But not perhaps why you might think. In early May, he announced he was heading for the DAA’s departure lounge, with his destination none other than Greencore.

The former owners of Irish Sugar, Armer Salmon, Greencore Grain (now Boortmalt) still has its headquarters in Dublin,and quite a few farmers till hold shares in the company they once sold grain and beet to. It now produces convenience foods.

It is regarded as the biggest sandwich-maker in the world, but its production has departed these shores for England, Scotland and Wales.

They still flew home to find a successor to Patrick Coveney, who had been CEO for 14 years. And Wicklowman Philips, who made his name in retail, working for the likes of Walmart and Brown Thomas before becoming CEO of British supermarket giant Morrisons, was their choice. Interestingly, Coveney is moving to British company SSP, an airport caterer that recently announced it will be running 24 restaurants and bars at Dublin Airport. Sandwiches, anyone?

It really is a small world.

Unless you’ve missed your flight from an airport on a small island after queueing for five hours.