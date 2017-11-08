Pictures: First winter frost of the year
Last night, Met Éireann warned of widespread frost across the country and their predictions came true as farmers across Ireland were greeted with a crisp white carpet of frost on the ground this morning.
Cold&clear.Shwrs in W bec isol overnight. Low -1 to +2C, widespread frost except in Atl coastal fringes where temperatures will hold at 4-6C— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 7, 2017
One of the first to post online this morning was the ever popular Suzanna Crampton from her Zwartbles Twitter account with a video of her dogs playing on the icy frost.
A very frosty morning pic.twitter.com/bXaXSc1hBs— Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) November 8, 2017
Then a member of the Teagasc authority, Karina Pierce, shared a view from her commute.
Frosty scenes ?? this morning on the way to work #brrr pic.twitter.com/X3X2nnNQpz— Karina Pierce (@PierceKarina) November 8, 2017
Though we probably still have a long way to go before it gets as cold as where Cody McDaniel is in Montana, USA.
Cows getting along good in this early and cold winter start. pic.twitter.com/ldXWQkUIDO— Cody McDaniel (@_codymcdaniel) November 8, 2017
