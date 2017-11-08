Sign in to your account
Pictures: First winter frost of the year

By on
With temperatures reaching -3 in parts of the country, people took to social media to share what the weather was like in their county.
With temperatures reaching -3 in parts of the country, people took to social media to share what the weather was like in their county.

Last night, Met Éireann warned of widespread frost across the country and their predictions came true as farmers across Ireland were greeted with a crisp white carpet of frost on the ground this morning.

One of the first to post online this morning was the ever popular Suzanna Crampton from her Zwartbles Twitter account with a video of her dogs playing on the icy frost.

Then a member of the Teagasc authority, Karina Pierce, shared a view from her commute.

Though we probably still have a long way to go before it gets as cold as where Cody McDaniel is in Montana, USA.

