Weekly weather: mainly dry until the weekend

By on
Mainly dry across the country with some persistent showers but Met Éireann predicts that the winter weather will really set in this weekend.
Mainly dry across the country with some persistent showers but Met Éireann predicts that the winter weather will really set in this weekend.

Over the week there will be some isolated, persistent patches of rain, with temperatures getting progressively cooler as the week goes on.

Temperatures this week will be between 8°C and 13°C, with rain mostly affecting coastal areas.

Monday

Patches of drizzle during the morning will clear later in the day with some sunny spells. However, it will remain cloudy thoughout the day with rain arriving in the west by nightfall and making it’s way to the east of the country by Tuesday morning.

There will be periods of heavy rain overnight across the country.

Highest temperatures between 11°C to 13°C, but these will drop during the night to between 3°C and 5°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be dry but cold with southwest winds and some scattered showers across the west coast.

Tuesday night will be cold and bring slight ground frost inland.

Wednesday

A mainly dry cloudy day with rain coming in from the east spreading to all parts of the country. Temperatures typically in the low teens.

Thursday

A bright, mild day with some patches of clould and light showers in the north and west of the country.

Friday

A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and fresh westerly winds. Cool but mild temperatures.

