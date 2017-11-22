Poisoning of the farm dog, Vet Catherine O'Rourke
By Contributor on 23 November 2017
Vet, Catherine O'Rourke, highlights the risk of poisoning your dog on farm
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 22 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 22 November 2017
Related Stories
65 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha, Chessy, Emlach, Foundry ...
Omagh Mart Friday evening 8th December. Guests Milestonehill & Duvarren....
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...