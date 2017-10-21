Power restored to 20,000 more homes and farms as Storm Brian continues

Sign in to your account
By on
Weather warnings remain in place today but ESB crews are still restoring power to farms in the wake of Ophelia.
As Storm Brian makes its way across the country, ESB crews continue to battle the elements to restore power to more than 22,000 homes, farms and businesses.

A further 20,000 homes, farms and business had their power restored yesterday, Friday, making a total of 363,000 premises whose electricity has been restored since Monday's Storm Ophelia.

However, 22,000 remain without power today.

Weather warnings

Met Eireann’s current weather warnings remain in place until at least 9pm on Saturday night.

It issued a status orange wind warning for the coasts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford which will ease to a yellow warning level during Saturday evening.

A status yellow wind warning was issued for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary.

A further status yellow rainfall warning was issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, where between 30mm and 50mm of rain is expected.

Weather forecast

It will continue very windy on the west coast this afternoon, with west to northwest gales and significant gusts. They will extend to west Ulster coasts by early evening.

Further inland, strong gusty west to northwest winds in Munster will extend to the rest of the country. Heavy rain in the east for a time. Showers following from the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13°C or 14°C.

Early tonight, it will continue windy in Ulster and north Leinster for a time with further heavy showers.

Overnight, winds will gradually moderate in all areas. There will be some further showers in the north and some rain developing in Munster. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.

Read more

Unsung hero: the farmer who milked 11 herds in one day by donating his generator

'It's like the old meitheal system' – farmers come together after Ophelia

Watch and listen: power crisis after ex-hurricane Ophelia

Place ad