Power restored to 20,000 more homes and farms as Storm Brian continues
As Storm Brian makes its way across the country, ESB crews continue to battle the elements to restore power to more than 22,000 homes, farms and businesses.
A further 20,000 homes, farms and business had their power restored yesterday, Friday, making a total of 363,000 premises whose electricity has been restored since Monday's Storm Ophelia.
However, 22,000 remain without power today.
We are working to repair the remaining 22k of homes, farms and businesses.Our crews will work through the bad weather as long as it's safe. pic.twitter.com/ZtflG1UDFD— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 21, 2017
Weather warnings
Met Eireann’s current weather warnings remain in place until at least 9pm on Saturday night.
It issued a status orange wind warning for the coasts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford which will ease to a yellow warning level during Saturday evening.
A status yellow wind warning was issued for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary.
Usually this stream would barely wet the soles of my shoes.#StormBrian pic.twitter.com/PTSaXe5lnw— The hungry farmer (@jimlyons16) October 21, 2017
A further status yellow rainfall warning was issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, where between 30mm and 50mm of rain is expected.
The centre of #StormBrian is now over Dublin pic.twitter.com/hj3L6SMgwU— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 21, 2017
Weather forecast
It will continue very windy on the west coast this afternoon, with west to northwest gales and significant gusts. They will extend to west Ulster coasts by early evening.
Further inland, strong gusty west to northwest winds in Munster will extend to the rest of the country. Heavy rain in the east for a time. Showers following from the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13°C or 14°C.
Early tonight, it will continue windy in Ulster and north Leinster for a time with further heavy showers.
Overnight, winds will gradually moderate in all areas. There will be some further showers in the north and some rain developing in Munster. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C.
