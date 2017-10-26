Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team

By on
Laois farmer Arien Delany has issued an appeal for any sightings of his vital farm equipment.
Laois farmer Arien Delany has issued an appeal for any sightings of his vital farm equipment.

A Co Laois farmer has appealed for any information leading to the recovery of a stolen quad and trailer worth €12,000.

The quad is a 2007 red Suzuki Kingquad 700 and the trailer is a 12ft x 6ft 6in Ifor Williams DP120 with sheep decks.

The stolen Ifor Williams trailer is similar to this one pictured.

Arien Delaney from Camross, Co Laois, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the quad and trailer were stolen sometime after he left to train the local senior GAA team on Tuesday evening, 17 October.

“I had used the trailer to move sheep and I parked it up before I left,” he recalled. “I would usually lock away the quad but I was rushing to get to training at 6.30pm.”

Gone

“They were gone on Tuesday morning when I got to the yard but our laneway is only 100m from the house and an Ifor Williams trailer would be loud on the lane so I think they were taken while I was at training.”

“They would have some neck to go into the yard while I was at home because there is only one way in and one way out of the yard and that’s the lane past the house.”

They would have some neck to go into the yard while I was at home because there is only one way in and one way out.

The keys of the quad were not with it and Delaney believes the thieves either loaded the quad into the trailer before making their escape or had two vehicles, one to hitch up to the trailer and a second with their own trailer to load the quad into.

The Laois farmer valued the quad and trailer at around €12,000.

“I bought the quad two years ago for €5,500 and the trailer I bought around five years ago for €5,000 but I’m just after doing the trailer up with a new hitch, jockey wheel, brakes and lights. That cost me €1,550.”

Help

Neither the quad or trailer have been seen since, despite help from Gardai in Abbeyleix and the Community Alert groups in nearby Borris-in Ossory, Camross and Castletown.

Anyone with any information should contact Gardaí in Abbeylix on 057 8730580.

Read more

Major livestock theft trial collapses

Man pleads not guilty to theft of €107,300 worth of livestock

Two-thirds of small farmers feel less secure in their own homes

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
By Patrick Donohoe on 26 October 2017
'We are giving our margin to supermarkets' - anger at liquid milk conference
News
'We are giving our margin to supermarkets' - anger at liquid milk conference
By Jack Kennedy on 26 October 2017
Live: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
News
Live: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
By Farmers Journal on 26 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Major livestock theft trial collapses
World
Major livestock theft trial collapses
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
Member
Two-thirds of small farmers feel less secure in their own homes
News
Two-thirds of small farmers feel less secure in their own homes
By Caitríona Morrissey on 07 October 2017
Elderly farmer scammed of €400
News
Elderly farmer scammed of €400
By Hannah Quinn Mulligan on 05 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad