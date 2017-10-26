Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team

Laois farmer Arien Delany has issued an appeal for any sightings of his vital farm equipment.

A Co Laois farmer has appealed for any information leading to the recovery of a stolen quad and trailer worth €12,000.

The quad is a 2007 red Suzuki Kingquad 700 and the trailer is a 12ft x 6ft 6in Ifor Williams DP120 with sheep decks.

The stolen Ifor Williams trailer is similar to this one pictured.

Arien Delaney from Camross, Co Laois, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the quad and trailer were stolen sometime after he left to train the local senior GAA team on Tuesday evening, 17 October.

“I had used the trailer to move sheep and I parked it up before I left,” he recalled. “I would usually lock away the quad but I was rushing to get to training at 6.30pm.”

Gone

“They were gone on Tuesday morning when I got to the yard but our laneway is only 100m from the house and an Ifor Williams trailer would be loud on the lane so I think they were taken while I was at training.”

“They would have some neck to go into the yard while I was at home because there is only one way in and one way out of the yard and that’s the lane past the house.”

The keys of the quad were not with it and Delaney believes the thieves either loaded the quad into the trailer before making their escape or had two vehicles, one to hitch up to the trailer and a second with their own trailer to load the quad into.

The Laois farmer valued the quad and trailer at around €12,000.

“I bought the quad two years ago for €5,500 and the trailer I bought around five years ago for €5,000 but I’m just after doing the trailer up with a new hitch, jockey wheel, brakes and lights. That cost me €1,550.”

Help

Neither the quad or trailer have been seen since, despite help from Gardai in Abbeyleix and the Community Alert groups in nearby Borris-in Ossory, Camross and Castletown.

Anyone with any information should contact Gardaí in Abbeylix on 057 8730580.

